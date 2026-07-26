OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,835 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Van Diest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 116.5% in the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 111,367 shares of the company's stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 120,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $122.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.55.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.88.

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More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Benzinga article

Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Zacks article

Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Financial Times article

Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. TipRanks article

Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. MarketBeat article

Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear cautious ahead of earnings, with headlines saying Palantir is tumbling before the report and that concerns over valuation, competition from open-source AI, and broader AI stock weakness are weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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