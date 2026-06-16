OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,050 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 33,220 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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