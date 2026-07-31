OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 141,441 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 141,441 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Payoneer Global worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG grew its position in Payoneer Global by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 6,496 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.40 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Payoneer Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,887,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,734.66. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $261.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global NASDAQ: PAYO operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company's core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

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