OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 142,380 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,121 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 142,380 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $135,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,953,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $19,167,559,000 after purchasing an additional 354,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,176,828,000 after purchasing an additional 172,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,820,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,127,594 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,318,325,000 after purchasing an additional 797,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Linde by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,784,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,171,959,000 after purchasing an additional 695,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Stock Up 1.2%

LIN stock opened at $512.28 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $548.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $516.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $548.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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