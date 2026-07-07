Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL is Avory & Company LLC's 9th Largest Position

Avory & Company LLC reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 156,571 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up about 3.3% of Avory & Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Omnicell worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,985,000 after acquiring an additional 197,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,583 shares of the company's stock worth $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $25,625,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,874,481.26. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,807.70. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Omnicell and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Omnicell's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

Further Reading

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