On Holding AG $ONON Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON - Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,738 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 228,165 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.15% of ON worth $42,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON by 46.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,769,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ON by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,058,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,876,000 after buying an additional 365,907 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martin Hoffmann sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $148,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,385,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,641,948.16. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Michael Allemann bought 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,197,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,841,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $104,069,786.04. This trade represents a 2.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,000 and have sold 20,750 shares valued at $745,838.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ON from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ON from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised ON from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.05.

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ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39. On Holding AG has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $58.08. The company's fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.10.

ON (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. ON had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.92%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

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