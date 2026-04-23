ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,975 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up about 2.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $20,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 877,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $360,828,000 after buying an additional 474,725 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,249,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $209,566,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 636.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $184,900,000 after buying an additional 3,240,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 261.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. ON Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 331,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,495,520. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,114 shares of company stock worth $8,492,308. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

ON Semiconductor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor demand / ETF interest lifted chip stocks — analysts and investors cited smart‑beta semiconductor ETFs as an on‑ramp for growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) flows into the sector, which can boost large-cap suppliers like ON. FTXL: A Smart Beta Semiconductor ETF For GARP Investors

Broader semiconductor demand / ETF interest lifted chip stocks — analysts and investors cited smart‑beta semiconductor ETFs as an on‑ramp for growth-at-a-reasonable-price (GARP) flows into the sector, which can boost large-cap suppliers like ON. Positive Sentiment: Retail/short‑squeeze interest in smaller semiconductor names has spilled over into the group, lifting sentiment across the sector and helping beat‑up suppliers rally along with higher‑profile chip names. Investors Are Betting on a Major Short Squeeze in Navitas Semiconductor Stock

Retail/short‑squeeze interest in smaller semiconductor names has spilled over into the group, lifting sentiment across the sector and helping beat‑up suppliers rally along with higher‑profile chip names. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting ON’s outperformance vs. the broader market highlighted company‑level strength (relative performance / technical momentum) as a reason traders rotated into ON. Why the Market Dipped But ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Gained Today

Coverage noting ON’s outperformance vs. the broader market highlighted company‑level strength (relative performance / technical momentum) as a reason traders rotated into ON. Neutral Sentiment: ON’s most recent reported quarter showed a modest EPS beat but revenue slightly missed and was down year‑over‑year; management gave Q1 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660). That mixed fundamental picture supports rallies on sentiment but leaves execution and bookings as watch points. ON Semiconductor Price & Recent Results

ON’s most recent reported quarter showed a modest EPS beat but revenue slightly missed and was down year‑over‑year; management gave Q1 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660). That mixed fundamental picture supports rallies on sentiment but leaves execution and bookings as watch points. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and growth risk: ON trades at a high P/E (reflecting growth expectations) while recent revenue decline and modest net margin leave room for profit‑taking if sector momentum fades or earnings guidance disappoints.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

See Also

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