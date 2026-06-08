OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,396,752 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 7.67% of OneMain worth $606,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $2,037,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 442,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,634,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,000. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore set a $55.00 price objective on OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.41 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.09. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. OneMain's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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