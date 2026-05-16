onsemi $ON Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,214 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.20% of onsemi worth $44,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of onsemi by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 68.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth $32,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley Financial raised onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vadzo Imaging launched a new 8MP Wi‑Fi day/night camera built on onsemi’s HyperLux AR0821 sensor, highlighting continued adoption of onsemi imaging technology in smart-camera and edge-vision applications.

Vadzo Imaging launched a new 8MP Wi‑Fi day/night camera built on onsemi’s HyperLux AR0821 sensor, highlighting continued adoption of onsemi imaging technology in smart-camera and edge-vision applications. Positive Sentiment: onsemi received a new $100 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald, which can reinforce the market’s view that the company still has meaningful upside potential after its recent earnings beat.

onsemi received a new $100 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald, which can reinforce the market’s view that the company still has meaningful upside potential after its recent earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around onsemi’s Q1 earnings noted strong revenue and EPS beats, plus improving demand signals in AI data centers and early stabilization in automotive, which supports the longer-term bullish case but was already known to the market.

Commentary around onsemi’s Q1 earnings noted strong revenue and EPS beats, plus improving demand signals in AI data centers and early stabilization in automotive, which supports the longer-term bullish case but was already known to the market. Negative Sentiment: A broader tech selloff tied to inflation fears and higher Treasury yields likely weighed on semiconductor stocks, including onsemi, as investors rotated away from high-beta growth names.

A broader tech selloff tied to inflation fears and higher Treasury yields likely weighed on semiconductor stocks, including onsemi, as investors rotated away from high-beta growth names. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage also noted that onsemi and peers were trading lower in sympathy with the weaker semiconductor tape, suggesting sector-wide pressure rather than company-specific disappointment.

onsemi Trading Down 4.4%

ON stock opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $119.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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