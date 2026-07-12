onsemi $ON Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,205 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 64,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of onsemi worth $53,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.7% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on onsemi from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,035,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406,922. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.01. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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