Caxton Associates LLP lowered its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 318,829 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in onsemi were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of onsemi by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,143,343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $486,252,000 after buying an additional 731,540 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of onsemi by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,550,913 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $349,788,000 after buying an additional 314,203 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,334,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $267,026,000 after purchasing an additional 268,267 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,026,628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $232,657,000 after acquiring an additional 218,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in onsemi by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,544,424 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,631,000 after buying an additional 85,433 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Wall Street Zen downgraded onsemi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $137.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

Key onsemi News

Investors following ON have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ON to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. Zacks Strong Buy upgrade

Zacks upgraded ON to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Vadzo Imaging highlighted a camera for battery-powered retail vision systems that uses onsemi’s AR0830 image sensor. This is a product-level example of the sensor’s application, but the report gives no sales or order information to quantify its financial impact. Vadzo camera using onsemi sensor

Vadzo Imaging highlighted a camera for battery-powered retail vision systems that uses onsemi’s AR0830 image sensor. This is a product-level example of the sensor’s application, but the report gives no sales or order information to quantify its financial impact. Negative Sentiment: ETFs were net sellers of ON shares on Nov. 25, selling about $19.7 million more than they bought. The report also counted more ETF buyers than sellers, so the net outflow indicates selling pressure but not uniformly negative activity. ETF trading in ON

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.67 on Friday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. onsemi had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. onsemi's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 15,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,246,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 158,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,654,160. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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