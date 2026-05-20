onsemi $ON Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,694 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.25% of onsemi worth $54,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in onsemi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in onsemi by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in onsemi by 68.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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onsemi Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.94. onsemi has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $119.10.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. onsemi's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on onsemi to $130 from $120 and reiterated an Outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Benzinga

Mizuho raised its price target on onsemi to $130 from $120 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted onsemi’s strong multi-month share-price run and noted demand tailwinds from AI data centers and automotive applications, which continue to support the long-term growth story. Yahoo Finance

Recent coverage highlighted onsemi’s strong multi-month share-price run and noted demand tailwinds from and applications, which continue to support the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings beat and raised guidance remain part of the backdrop, but they are being overshadowed today by macro and trade-related semiconductor concerns.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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