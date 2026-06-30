OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,720 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total transaction of $5,789,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,448,440. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,096 shares of company stock worth $28,760,941. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $372.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $418.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.MACOM Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MTSI. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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