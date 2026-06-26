OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Equinix by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,151.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,087.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,078.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $947.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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