OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 543,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $201,881,000. Tesla accounts for 2.0% of OP Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Down 0.1%

Tesla stock opened at $375.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $405.86 and its 200-day moving average is $413.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. China Renaissance cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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