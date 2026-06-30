OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,102 TransUnion $TRU

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,102 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 85.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 34,867 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 59.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,019 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. TransUnion's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 25,666 shares of company stock worth $1,843,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here