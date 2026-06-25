Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Mastercard logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OP Asset Management opened a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter, buying 108,193 shares valued at about $54.1 million.
  • Mastercard reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $4.60 beating estimates and revenue of $8.40 billion, up 15.8% year over year.
  • The company also raised its shareholder payout, declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share, or $3.48 annually, alongside continued bullish analyst coverage and a consensus Buy rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,193 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $54,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,514 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 53,535.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,444,231,000 after buying an additional 72,461,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,773,153,000 after buying an additional 349,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,256,368,000 after buying an additional 759,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:MA opened at $494.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $436.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.08.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mastercard Right Now?

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
Qualcomm Goes All-In: The $10B Bet to Crush NVIDIA
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 18, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
Credo Technologies Accelerates AI—Its Stock Price Will Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 19, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
By Chris Markoch | June 19, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought. 2 You‘ll Regret Owning.
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought. 2 You'll Regret Owning.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines