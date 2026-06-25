OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,193 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $54,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,514 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 53,535.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,444,231,000 after buying an additional 72,461,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $11,773,153,000 after buying an additional 349,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,256,368,000 after buying an additional 759,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:MA opened at $494.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $436.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.08.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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