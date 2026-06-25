OP Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 185,490 GE Aerospace $GE

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. President Capital decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of GE opened at $364.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $380.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $243.34 and a 1 year high of $369.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace remains a trending stock as investors focus on its strong outlook, with recent articles highlighting ongoing interest in the name and confidence in the company’s underlying business momentum. Article Title

GE Aerospace remains a trending stock as investors focus on its strong outlook, with recent articles highlighting ongoing interest in the name and confidence in the company’s underlying business momentum. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace has continued to benefit from strong capital returns to shareholders, including buybacks and dividends, supported by healthy liquidity and cash-flow guidance. Article Title

GE Aerospace has continued to benefit from strong capital returns to shareholders, including buybacks and dividends, supported by healthy liquidity and cash-flow guidance. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace is being viewed as a beneficiary of the broader jet recovery trade, suggesting improving demand conditions in commercial aviation. Article Title

GE Aerospace is being viewed as a beneficiary of the broader jet recovery trade, suggesting improving demand conditions in commercial aviation. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace submitted analysis of the AI-171 engine incident to India’s AAIB, with the final report expected in about two months; this keeps the issue in focus but does not yet provide a clear financial impact. Article Title

GE Aerospace submitted analysis of the AI-171 engine incident to India’s AAIB, with the final report expected in about two months; this keeps the issue in focus but does not yet provide a clear financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Reports that India is exploring alternatives for its AMCA fighter jet program after GE Aerospace’s engine cost reportedly tripled could threaten prospective engine sales and weaken a potential growth opportunity. Article Title

Reports that India is exploring alternatives for its AMCA fighter jet program after GE Aerospace’s engine cost reportedly tripled could threaten prospective engine sales and weaken a potential growth opportunity. Negative Sentiment: A similar report from another outlet said the higher F414 engine price is forcing India to rethink its AMCA fighter plans, reinforcing concerns about possible order risk. Article Title

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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