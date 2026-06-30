OP Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 7,211 Insulet Corporation $PODD

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Insulet by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 551,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $157,128,000 after purchasing an additional 142,922 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 106,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,719 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $14,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 225,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $64,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70,607 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $435.00 to $249.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Insulet from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PODD stock opened at $157.74 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.79 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet's revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

See Also

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