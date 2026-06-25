OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $15.64 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 123,797 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $15,642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $162.60 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.19 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here