OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $22.63 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,145 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $22,634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after buying an additional 88,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,834,210,000 after buying an additional 194,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Analog Devices by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,215,516,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $434.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $413.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.83 and a 200-day moving average of $344.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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