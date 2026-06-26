OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $9.05 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $393,778.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,923,184.68. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of HOOD opened at $93.47 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HOOD. Wall Street Zen raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood closed a $2.2 billion offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2029, giving it additional capital to fund growth initiatives. The company also used part of the proceeds to repurchase stock and buy capped calls intended to reduce dilution risk, which may help support long-term shareholder value. Robinhood Closes Offering of $2.2 Billion of 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029

Robinhood closed a $2.2 billion offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2029, giving it additional capital to fund growth initiatives. The company also used part of the proceeds to repurchase stock and buy capped calls intended to reduce dilution risk, which may help support long-term shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is promoting its Gold subscription with perks such as World Cup tickets, a sign it is actively trying to grow recurring revenue and deepen customer engagement. Robinhood dangles World Cup tickets to boost Gold subscriber base

Robinhood is promoting its Gold subscription with perks such as World Cup tickets, a sign it is actively trying to grow recurring revenue and deepen customer engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful update, with reported short interest still at 0 shares, offering little insight into current bearish positioning.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful update, with reported short interest still at 0 shares, offering little insight into current bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Meta is building a rival prediction-markets app could pressure Robinhood’s competitive position and limit enthusiasm for its event-based trading expansion. Why Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Is Down Today

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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