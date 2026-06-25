OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $39.65 Million Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,567 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $39,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a partnership with OpenAI through the Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, expanding its AI-powered cybersecurity offering and potentially opening a new growth avenue for enterprise security work. IBM and OpenAI Bring Frontier AI to Cyber Defense--Helping Enterprises Keep Pace with Machine-Speed Threats

IBM announced a partnership with OpenAI through the Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, expanding its AI-powered cybersecurity offering and potentially opening a new growth avenue for enterprise security work. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded IBM to Overweight/Buy and raised its price target to $291, citing improving confidence in IBM’s software growth and AI adoption story. IBM Stock Resists Tech Slump as J.P. Morgan Cheers Its Software Makeover

JPMorgan upgraded IBM to Overweight/Buy and raised its price target to $291, citing improving confidence in IBM’s software growth and AI adoption story. Positive Sentiment: IBM also benefited from renewed enthusiasm around its quantum computing strategy after U.S. policy moves highlighted IBM as a key domestic quantum winner and boosted sentiment toward the company’s long-term technology roadmap.

IBM also benefited from renewed enthusiasm around its quantum computing strategy after U.S. policy moves highlighted IBM as a key domestic quantum winner and boosted sentiment toward the company’s long-term technology roadmap. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage noted strong investor attention and heavier-than-usual trading in IBM, suggesting momentum is being driven more by headlines and analyst action than by a new earnings release.

Recent coverage noted strong investor attention and heavier-than-usual trading in IBM, suggesting momentum is being driven more by headlines and analyst action than by a new earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: IBM extended $2.5 billion of syndicated credit facilities, improving liquidity and financial flexibility, but this is more of a balance-sheet support item than a direct earnings catalyst. IBM Extends Syndicated Credit Facilities, Enhancing Liquidity

IBM extended $2.5 billion of syndicated credit facilities, improving liquidity and financial flexibility, but this is more of a balance-sheet support item than a direct earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that despite the recent rally, IBM may face limits to further near-term upside if software estimate revisions or broader tech weakness cool enthusiasm.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $262.71 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $252.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $246.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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