OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,430 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Manhattan Associates as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 72.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,068 shares of the software maker's stock worth $86,532,000 after buying an additional 41,571 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,468,488.75. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.45.

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Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $139.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.06 and a 1-year high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The business had revenue of $282.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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