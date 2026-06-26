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OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $8.31 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
U.S. Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • OP Asset Management Ltd opened a new position in U.S. Bancorp, buying 159,723 shares worth about $8.31 million in the first quarter.
  • U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Federal Reserve’s 2026 stress test and kept its stress capital buffer at the 2.5% floor, underscoring its capital strength. The bank also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share and plans to raise it after the test.
  • The stock has been supported by solid fundamentals and investor interest: the company beat quarterly earnings estimates, and institutional ownership remains high at 77.6%.
  • Interested in U.S. Bancorp? Here are five stocks we like better.

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 159,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.6%

USB opened at $61.08 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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