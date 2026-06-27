OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,221 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,465 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s willingness to forgo a massive pay package to pursue an eBay acquisition has intensified takeover speculation around eBay, which can boost investor interest. Article Title

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s willingness to forgo a massive pay package to pursue an eBay acquisition has intensified takeover speculation around eBay, which can boost investor interest. Positive Sentiment: President Capital raised its price target on eBay to $126 from $102 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s upside. Article Title

President Capital raised its price target on eBay to $126 from $102 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Several additional articles repeated the same takeover storyline, keeping eBay in the news but adding little new information beyond the possible GameStop bid.

Several additional articles repeated the same takeover storyline, keeping eBay in the news but adding little new information beyond the possible GameStop bid. Neutral Sentiment: A media event at Cannes highlighted eBay’s recommerce theme, but it appears more brand-related than a direct stock-moving catalyst. Article Title

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $108.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $1,215,660.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,600.60. This represents a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 98,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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