OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,524 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $9,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the construction company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,561 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 463 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,195 from $1,020 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside than previously expected and reinforcing bullish sentiment on the stock. Bank of America raises URI price target

Bank of America raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,195 from $1,020 and kept a rating, signaling more upside than previously expected and reinforcing bullish sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded URI to Rank #2 (Buy) , citing improving earnings prospects. That kind of ranking upgrade can attract momentum and growth investors. Zacks upgrade to Buy

Zacks upgraded URI to , citing improving earnings prospects. That kind of ranking upgrade can attract momentum and growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Several industry pieces highlighted URI as a beneficiary of construction, infrastructure, and innovation tailwinds even as tariffs, inflation, and housing weakness pressure the broader sector. Industry outlook article

Several industry pieces highlighted URI as a beneficiary of construction, infrastructure, and innovation tailwinds even as tariffs, inflation, and housing weakness pressure the broader sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles focused on United Rentals’ long-term performance and a new acquisition, which keep the stock in the spotlight but do not appear to add a major new catalyst on their own. United Rentals' New Acquisition, Explained

Recent articles focused on United Rentals’ long-term performance and a new acquisition, which keep the stock in the spotlight but do not appear to add a major new catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage emphasized construction trends and a broader industry outlook, suggesting URI remains closely tied to the health of the construction cycle and capital spending. Construction trends article

United Rentals Trading Up 5.3%

URI opened at $1,141.16 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.59 and a 52 week high of $1,143.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $979.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $879.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. United Rentals's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,020.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,070.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on URI

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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