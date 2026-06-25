OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,773 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $17,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here