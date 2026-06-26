OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 122,340 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,945,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Atmus Filtration Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 90.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 351,610 shares of the company's stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 167,095 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 1,330,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,995,000 after buying an additional 230,922 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,527,957 shares of the company's stock worth $68,896,000 after acquiring an additional 503,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $232,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 75,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,430,131. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Stephanie Disher sold 25,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,160,753.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 363,024 shares in the company, valued at $16,426,836. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATMU shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.67.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.Atmus Filtration Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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