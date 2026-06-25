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OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 34,477 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Sterling Infrastructure logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • OP Asset Management Ltd opened a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter, buying 34,477 shares valued at about $14.0 million.
  • Sterling Infrastructure saw continued institutional interest, with several hedge funds and investors adjusting stakes and about 80.95% of the stock now held by institutions and hedge funds.
  • CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares in an April transaction under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, while the stock was also reported down 2.8% on the day.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure.

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,477 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $14,041,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Sterling Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $867.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $746.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.51. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.07 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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