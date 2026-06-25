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OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 452,586 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • OP Asset Management disclosed a new position in NextEra Energy in Q1, buying 452,586 shares worth about $42.0 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains broadly positive, with analysts including Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and TD Cowen raising or maintaining upbeat price targets. The consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target of $99.86.
  • NextEra Energy continues to highlight growth drivers such as a more than $94 billion capital plan through 2030, AI-related electricity demand, and its steady dividend, which was recently paid at $0.6232 per share for a 2.8% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than NextEra Energy.

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 452,586 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $42,036,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $14,198,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.7% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,615,000 after buying an additional 120,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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