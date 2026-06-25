OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $18.10 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $303.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day moving average price is $288.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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