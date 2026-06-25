OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $45.41 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 308,659 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $45,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 4.7%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $157.38 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $453.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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