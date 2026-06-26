OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $5.96 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,325 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,388 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174,068 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 101,927 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.5% in the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of A opened at $135.73 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.27. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.27.

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Agilent Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilent Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agilent completed its acquisition of Biocare Medical, adding immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization and fluorescence in situ hybridization solutions to its portfolio, which could support longer-term revenue growth and cross-selling opportunities. Article Title

Agilent completed its acquisition of Biocare Medical, adding immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization and fluorescence in situ hybridization solutions to its portfolio, which could support longer-term revenue growth and cross-selling opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Agilent and reiterated an overweight view, signaling Wall Street sees additional upside from current levels. Article Title

Barclays raised its price target on Agilent and reiterated an overweight view, signaling Wall Street sees additional upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, which supports valuation but is not an outright bullish call. Article Title

Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, which supports valuation but is not an outright bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: Agilent also announced that Shanghai ICRD adopted its software, a modest business win that reinforces demand for its lab and workflow tools. Article Title

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

See Also

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