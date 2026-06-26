OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $9.27 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 129,013 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $9,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 242.6% in the first quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,799 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CVS Health by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,434 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.28.

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CVS Health Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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