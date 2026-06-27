OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.23.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE APO opened at $118.66 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $157.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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