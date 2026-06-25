OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.42.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $401.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.68 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $435.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

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