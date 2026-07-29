Opal Capital LLC Acquires 120,916 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Opal Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 974.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,326 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 120,916 shares during the quarter. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 302,134 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 79,074 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 27.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,705 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 394,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.9%

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.15.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $0.33-$0.35 and improving from $0.37 a year earlier. Ford Motor Company Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $0.33-$0.35 and improving from $0.37 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The automaker raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT forecast for the second time this year to $10 billion-$11 billion , citing stronger vehicle pricing, a resilient consumer and improvement in its core operations. Ford Lifts Annual Guidance

The automaker raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT forecast for the second time this year to , citing stronger vehicle pricing, a resilient consumer and improvement in its core operations. Positive Sentiment: Sales of high-margin off-road models helped support quarterly profitability, offsetting some pressure from lower overall volumes. Ford also declared its regular $0.15 per-share dividend , payable September 1. Ford Sales and Revenue Are Down

Sales of high-margin off-road models helped support quarterly profitability, offsetting some pressure from lower overall volumes. Ford also declared its regular , payable September 1. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded Ford from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $17.50 from $14.50 , pointing to improving earnings prospects, stronger cash generation and better capital allocation. Ford and GM Upgraded by Jefferies

Jefferies upgraded Ford from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to , pointing to improving earnings prospects, stronger cash generation and better capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Ford’s reported quarterly revenue was $48.3 billion . While that exceeded some aggregate estimates, automotive revenue reportedly missed expectations and declined 3.8% year over year, making the earnings beat dependent more on mix, pricing and margins than on sales growth. Ford Misses Q2 Revenue Estimates

Ford’s reported quarterly revenue was . While that exceeded some aggregate estimates, automotive revenue reportedly missed expectations and declined 3.8% year over year, making the earnings beat dependent more on mix, pricing and margins than on sales growth. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face risks from softer vehicle volumes, tariffs, pricing pressure and recall-related costs. These factors could limit margin expansion if pricing or demand weakens. Ford Recalls and Shareholder Costs

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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