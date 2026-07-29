Opal Capital LLC Acquires 1,739 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Opal Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. MSA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Amundi lifted its position in Tesla by 14.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,174,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,243,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 13.8% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 413 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. China Renaissance cut their price objective on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Phillip Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $402.24.

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Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla won permission to revive a U.K. lawsuit involving InterDigital and a patent-licensing platform. The case could help Tesla secure licensing terms for connected vehicles using 5G technology, although it is not a final legal victory. Tesla wins bid to revive UK lawsuit for 5G patents licence

Tesla won permission to revive a U.K. lawsuit involving InterDigital and a patent-licensing platform. The case could help Tesla secure licensing terms for connected vehicles using 5G technology, although it is not a final legal victory. Positive Sentiment: Long-term power-purchase agreements in Arizona and Texas should provide Tesla with additional renewable electricity and battery capacity, supporting its energy-storage and AI infrastructure ambitions. Tesla to buy power from Arizona solar project

Long-term power-purchase agreements in Arizona and Texas should provide Tesla with additional renewable electricity and battery capacity, supporting its energy-storage and AI infrastructure ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain highly bullish: Wedbush reiterated a $600 target based on potential growth from full self-driving, Optimus and other AI businesses, while ARK Invest continued buying Tesla shares during the selloff. These views provide support but depend on substantial future execution. Wedbush issues $600 Tesla price target

Some analysts remain highly bullish: Wedbush reiterated a $600 target based on potential growth from full self-driving, Optimus and other AI businesses, while ARK Invest continued buying Tesla shares during the selloff. These views provide support but depend on substantial future execution. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary says TSLA is deeply oversold after its extended decline, creating the possibility of a short-term rebound. However, oversold conditions do not resolve the company’s fundamental profitability and execution concerns. Tesla turns most oversold in over a year

Technical commentary says TSLA is deeply oversold after its extended decline, creating the possibility of a short-term rebound. However, oversold conditions do not resolve the company’s fundamental profitability and execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, but adjusted EPS was $0.33 versus a $0.50 consensus estimate. Operating income fell 57% to roughly $400 million, while capital expenditures surged 142% year over year and free cash flow turned negative. The combination of weaker margins and heavier spending is the primary reason for the post-earnings selloff.

Tesla’s quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, but adjusted EPS was $0.33 versus a $0.50 consensus estimate. Operating income fell 57% to roughly $400 million, while capital expenditures surged 142% year over year and free cash flow turned negative. The combination of weaker margins and heavier spending is the primary reason for the post-earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Tesla delayed a major growth timeline, intensifying concerns that robotaxis, humanoid robots and AI-related businesses may take longer to commercialize. Elon Musk has acknowledged “substantial” challenges, weakening confidence in the near-term growth narrative. Tesla delays biggest growth story

Reports say Tesla delayed a major growth timeline, intensifying concerns that robotaxis, humanoid robots and AI-related businesses may take longer to commercialize. Elon Musk has acknowledged “substantial” challenges, weakening confidence in the near-term growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Investors also face intense EV competition, including BYD’s improving performance and planned humanoid-robot launch. With Tesla still trading at a very high earnings multiple despite deteriorating automotive profitability, analysts warn that the stock leaves little room for execution mistakes.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $307.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.67, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.79 and a 200 day moving average of $400.44. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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