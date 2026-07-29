Opal Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 34,284 Nestle SA $NSRGY

Opal Capital LLC bought a new position in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Get Nestle alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestle by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nestle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 1,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Nestle Trading Up 2.8%

NSRGY stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. Nestle SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.59. The business's 50 day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Nestle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSRGY

About Nestle

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company's main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nestle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nestle wasn't on the list.

While Nestle currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here