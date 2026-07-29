Opal Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Opal Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,592 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.90. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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