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Opal Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Procter & Gamble logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Opal Capital increased its Procter & Gamble holdings by 44.1% in the first quarter, owning 37,592 shares valued at approximately $5.43 million. Institutional investors collectively own 65.77% of PG.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with 12 Buy ratings and nine Holds and an average price target of $161.74.
  • Procter & Gamble announced a quarterly dividend of $1.0885 per share, or $4.35 annualized, representing a 2.9% yield and a 63.6% payout ratio.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Opal Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,592 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.90. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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