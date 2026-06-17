Opal Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,405 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Investopedia article

Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Zacks article

Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says Broadcom’s post-earnings decline was driven by cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, suggesting investors are reassessing how much upside is already priced in. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $376.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50-day moving average is $407.09 and its 200-day moving average is $363.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.17 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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