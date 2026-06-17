Opal Capital LLC Buys Shares of 90,054 Citigroup Inc. $C

Opal Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,509,000. Citigroup makes up about 2.6% of Opal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.62.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

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Citigroup Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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