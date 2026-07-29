Opal Capital LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Opal Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 1,117.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,450 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and automation investment: Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Uber Backs Travis Kalanick’s Atoms With $100 Million

Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Positive Sentiment: Uber Freight expands its AI focus: Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Uber Freight Elevates AI Ambitions

Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Positive Sentiment: Q2 expectations remain solid: Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Uber Autonomous Vehicle Outlook in Focus for Q2 Earnings

Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand supports pricing: An Obi analysis found that rideshare prices, particularly for Uber, rose significantly across World Cup host cities on match days, highlighting the potential for event-driven demand and higher marketplace revenue. World Cup Match Days Sent Rideshare Prices Surging

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.7%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.41 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.60.

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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