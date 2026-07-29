Opal Capital LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD and Core Scientific announced a partnership under which AMD can secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity, including an initial deployment of more than 500 megawatts beginning in 2027. The agreement supports deployments of AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, giving AMD greater control over scarce AI infrastructure. Core Scientific signs AI infrastructure deal with AMD

AMD and Core Scientific announced a partnership under which AMD can secure up to 2.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity, including an initial deployment of more than 500 megawatts beginning in 2027. The agreement supports deployments of AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm software, giving AMD greater control over scarce AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The deal reinforces AMD’s strategy of selling complete AI systems rather than individual chips. Commentary following the Advancing AI 2026 event highlighted the Helios rack-scale platform as a potential competitor to Nvidia’s full-stack offerings, while analysts cited the Helios and Venice launches in raising price targets, including Mizuho’s $625 target. Mizuho lifts AMD stock price target

The deal reinforces AMD’s strategy of selling complete AI systems rather than individual chips. Commentary following the Advancing AI 2026 event highlighted the Helios rack-scale platform as a potential competitor to Nvidia’s full-stack offerings, while analysts cited the Helios and Venice launches in raising price targets, including Mizuho’s $625 target. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s EPYC CPUs are being used by South Korean industrial-AI startup AiBiz for GPU-free semiconductor defect detection, offering another example of demand for AMD’s server processors beyond traditional cloud AI workloads. AiBiz deploys AMD EPYC CPUs

AMD’s EPYC CPUs are being used by South Korean industrial-AI startup AiBiz for GPU-free semiconductor defect detection, offering another example of demand for AMD’s server processors beyond traditional cloud AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply a potentially significant move around AMD’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 4. Analysts expect continued earnings and revenue growth, but the stock’s approximately 149 forward-looking valuation measure leaves limited room for an earnings miss or cautious guidance. AMD earnings volatility outlook

Options markets imply a potentially significant move around AMD’s second-quarter report, scheduled for August 4. Analysts expect continued earnings and revenue growth, but the stock’s approximately 149 forward-looking valuation measure leaves limited room for an earnings miss or cautious guidance. Negative Sentiment: AMD is being pulled lower by a widespread chip-stock selloff tied to concerns about China’s advances in memory and semiconductor manufacturing, rising AI data-center financing costs and fears that the AI trade has become too concentrated in a few leaders. Why Intel and AMD stocks are tumbling

AMD is being pulled lower by a widespread chip-stock selloff tied to concerns about China’s advances in memory and semiconductor manufacturing, rising AI data-center financing costs and fears that the AI trade has become too concentrated in a few leaders. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data shows AMD executives, including CEO Lisa Su, have reported sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months. While such sales may reflect compensation or diversification, they can add to investor caution after the stock’s substantial rally.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $528.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.1%

AMD stock opened at $454.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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