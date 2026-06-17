Opal Capital LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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