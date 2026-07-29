Opal Capital LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Vistra Corp. $VST

Opal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Vistra News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Vistra Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average is $158.31. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,021,380. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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