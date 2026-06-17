Opal Capital LLC Invests $5.04 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Opal Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,101 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.3% of Opal Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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