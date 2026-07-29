Opal Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Opal Capital LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 870.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 671,452 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $128,012,000 after purchasing an additional 602,230 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day moving average of $165.67. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $114.50 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $345.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here