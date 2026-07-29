Opal Capital LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $749.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $569.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $556.94 and a 200-day moving average of $592.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $518.55 and a 52-week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEXX Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEXX Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While IDEXX Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here